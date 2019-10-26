49 appear in basketball trials

LAHORE: Punjab Basketball Association conducted the trials at Nishtar Park Sport Complex Gymnasium Hall with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Friday.Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, President Punjab Basketball Association Khalid Bashir and Maudood Jafri were there to watch trials activity of Punjab basketball team.As many as 49 players from seven divisions appeared in trials and 16 will be shortlisted for camp training and after assessing the form and fitness of players during camp training a 10-member boys’ team will be finalized for the National Games.