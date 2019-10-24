39 bodies found in container in east of London

GRAYS, United Kingdom: Britain launched a major murder investigation after 39 bodies were found Wednesday in a truck from Bulgaria, as police tried to establish where the victims were originally from.

All victims were pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London, triggering revulsion among politicians and once again putting the spotlight on the shadowy people trafficking business.

The local Essex Police force, who are working with immigration officials, said their priority was to try to identify the victims, thought at this stage to be 38 adults and one teenager.