Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiris in IOK

SRINAGAR/ISLAMABAD: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Rajpora in Tral area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

On the other hand a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army was killed after being fired upon by unidentified gunmen in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

Soon after the attack the troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers

Meanwhile, Pakistan will observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ at national and international level in a befitting manner to express solidarity with

people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), facing illegal occupation for the last 72 years and heightened oppression and curfew since August 5.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, suspending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has been holding regular protests and solidarity activities since India clamped the curfew in occupied valley, continuing for the last 80 days, which made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

The government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day, highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations, being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris,

who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions, passed by the United Nations Security Council.