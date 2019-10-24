Diagnostic centre inaugurated in Chitral

CHITRAL: The lawmaker, Abdul Akbar Chitrali, inaugurated ‘Al Khidmat Diagnostic Centre’ here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali said that Al Khidmat Foundation had been serving the masses indiscriminately, adding, the well-off people were also making donations to the organisation.

He said the organisation had played its due role in the remote district of Chitral in time of quakes, floods and other natural disasters.

“The AKF has taken the responsibility of looking after the orphans which is a difficult task and I urge the people of Chitral to help the organisation according to their means,” the lawmaker said.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Chitral, Dr Akbar Shah lauded the services of the AKF organisation for the uplift of the humanity in the district.

Al Khidmat Foundation provincial president Khalid Waqas, district president Naveed Ahmed Baig said that the organisation had been working on seven spheres in the province, adding, 7200 volunteers had been given proper training to cope with eventualities. They said that total 22 hospitals, six laboratories, blood bank, diagnostic centre and 93 ambulances were functioning under the AKF organisation across the country. “The organisation has decided to open ‘AghoshAlkhidmat Centre’ in Chitral to look after the orphans,” Naveed Waqas said.