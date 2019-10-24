Pakistan second in social media following for squash

KARACHI: Pakistan has become the second country after Egypt to have huge fan following for squash on Facebook.

According to the annual report of Professional Squash Association (PSA) released recently, social media has continued to play an important role for Pakistan squash.

In 2018, PSA’s social media following had grown by 17.9% and the total fans were in excess of 400,000 split across the four major social media platforms with 218,500 Facebook likes, 98,000 YouTube subscribers, 45,000 Twitter followers and 40,000 Instagram followers.

Around 83% of the followers on Facebook are men and 70% aged between 18-34 years.

Egypt (22.7%), Pakistan (10.7%), India (9.1%), the United Kingdom (6.6%) and the USA (3.7%) account for the most followers.