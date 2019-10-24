close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

KU extends deadline for online admissions

Karachi

Karachi University on Wednesday extended the date for submission of application forms for online admissions 2020 in Bachelors and Masters Programmes in Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Physical Therapy until October 28.

KU Directorate Admissions Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar said that the students who had been waiting for the announcement of their intermediate exam results, equivalent or distribution of mark sheet could apply for the programme, but they were directed to submit their results and all relevant documents at least three days before the issuances of the admission list.

She informed that the students could get admission details, online admission form, prospectus and submission guidelines from KU’s web portal, and submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher till October 28.

