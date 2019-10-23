Punjab basketball trials tomorrow

LAHORE: Open trials for the selection of Punjab basketball teams both men and women will held on Thursday (tomorrow).

The Punjab Basketball Association is conducted the trials on the directive of Punjab Olympic Association and Sports Board Punjab. The women team trails will be held at Lahore College University Women Jail Road Lahore at 10.00 am. While Men Basketball team trails will be held on same day in Sports Board Indoor Hall Nishtar Park Complex Ferozepur Road Lahore at 2.00 pm.

The association has already asked all divisional basketball associations to send their best basketball players to participate in open trials.