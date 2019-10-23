‘20 factories sealed for pollution’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A team of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday raided 45 factories located in different areas of the provincial capital and sealed 20 units for causing environmental pollution. According to a EPD spokesperson, the team also issued notices to 10 factory owners and lodged FIRs against four units.
