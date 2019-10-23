MoU signed for tram service in Lahore

LAHORE: The British-era famous tram service would be started in the provincial metropolis. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Transport Department, a Chinese company, CRSC International and Inkon Group of Czech Republic. Under the MoU, both companies will work together with the Lahore Transport Company for the betterment of the public transport sector in Lahore. Work on the modern tram project will be started soon and under the first phase, 50 trams will run on 35km long track on Canal Road. The trams would have the capacity to carry 35,000 passengers in an hour.

These trams will be operated through electricity and batteries whereas two tram depots will be set up at two points. Service life of the trams will be of 30 to 40 years. This was stated by Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi in a statement issued on Tuesday. He said the tram service project was a gift for Lahorites from the Punjab government. He stated that international experiences of Germany, Czechoslovakia and China would be benefited for the development of transport sector in Punjab as these countries have shown keen interest in investing in the project.