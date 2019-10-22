close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Siraj meets Shujaat, political situation discussed

National

ISLAMABAD: Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Monday.

Sirajul Haq inquired after Shujaat Hussain and congratulated him on his recovery. Political situation and other matters of mutual interest also came up for discussion in the meeting. Besides Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, Vice-President Mian Aslam, Ameer KPK Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, former chief minister Balochistan Naseer Mengal, Zafar Bakhtarwi and Rana Khalid Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

