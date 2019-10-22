Politicians be aware of benefiting third force: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said the politicians should be cognizant of the situation, which might benefit the third force.

He said, “I suggest all political parties that we all do politics of opposition and agitate but we should play our cards in a manner so that we do not provide an opportunity to any third force to have dictatorship in the country because we know that how weak this system is, though weak democracy is better than dictatorship.”

Reiterating his demand of the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said: “These people are not political at all, they are puppets and players that have no idea that running a democratic country like Pakistan is not a cricket match,” he said while talking with the media outside the Adiala Jail after visiting his father former pesident Asif Ali Zardari along with his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Sardar Latif Khosa.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government has itself shut the doors of parliament due to rigging and selection. He said, “They erect hurdles in our path, pressurize the courts, send references, and try to throw out the judges.”

The Chairman PPP said it is the government's responsibility to devise a political solution for the Azadi March, however, it seems the government has no solution like it had none for the economy, politics and governance because they do not have political orientation. “We are heading towards anarchy and a constitutional crisis and the government does not know how to handle this challenge,” he said. To a question, the Chairman PPP said , “we support Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s march politically and morally.” He said the PPP people will welcome and support him. “We agree on a one-point agenda with Maulana Sahib that this government will have to go in the largest interest of democracy,” he said. When asked if the PPP' would lead the Azadi March, if Maulana Fazalur Rehman is detained, the Chairman PPP said in that case the PPP cabinet and core committees will take a decision.

He said he already started political campaign from Karachi to Kashmir and held a big rally in Karachi on October 18 in which the people of Karachi sent a message that they do not support this puppet government.” My next public gathering is in Tharparkar on 23rd and the people of Tharparkar will convey the same message to Islamabad,” he said. He said as far as the Parliament is concerned unfortunately “ the government and Imran Khan are not letting the parliament to function, not allowing any bill to be passed by the parliament, not issuing production orders of the members and not allowing the parliamentary committees hold meetings.

To a question regarding the defeat of PPP on Larkana PS-11, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was not an election, but a selection. He said FAFEN election observers are reporting of irregularities and according to their analysis, 21 polling stations had gone through improbable voting.

Giving details after visiting his father former President Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the judges have directed the prison authorities to shift President Zardari to hospital so that treatment and investigation could both continue but unfortunately that order has not been complied.

He said it seems the law for the contempt of court is only for the democratic forces. “Former President Asif Ali Zardari will appear before the court on Tuesday and our lawyer Latif Khosa and others will raise this point and hope that courts will do justice with us,” he said.