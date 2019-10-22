close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Accused acquitted in firing case

Peshawar

DERA ISMAI KHAN: Due to lack of sufficient evidence, the court on Monday ordered acquittal of an accused imprisoned for the attack on a cop’s house three years ago, court papers said.

According to the court papers, unidentified gunmen attacked the house of a police official, Saifur Rehman, in 2016, at Ror village wherein his brothers, Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Ismail were killed while another brother, Asghar Khan, was injured.

The police had arrested one of the accused identified as Nauroz Khan and the case was in the court. After hearing the final arguments of the counsels the judge ordered acquittal of the accused.

