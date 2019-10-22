close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Arrested

Lahore

Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 48 criminals and recovered 11 pistols, 1 rifle, bullets, more than 2-kg charas and 211 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Bilal Zafar had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Sadar Division Police busted gangs and arrested its three members.

