India out to destroy regional peace: Qureshi

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday India wanted to destroy regional peace, but the struggle of Kashmiris would be materialised in the occupied territory.

Talking to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here, Qureshi said the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity and cruelty against the oppressed Kashmiris. On the occasion, both the leaders strongly condemned the unprovoked firing on civilian population by Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC) and paid tributes to the bravery of Pakistan Army for giving a befitting reply. They also paid tributes to the martyred Lance Naik Zahid and other citizens for their sacrifices.

The chief minister said Pakistan Army had given a lesson to the wicked enemy by sending Indian Army men to hell as Pakistan’s Armed Forces were ever-ready to defend the beloved motherland. “India should fully understand that Pakistan Army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression as 220 million people stand with the country’s armed forces,” Buzdar said.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan Army had inflicted heavy losses to the enemy by giving a timely response. The chief minister regretted that India wanted to push the region to war by targeting civilians in the garb of baseless allegations.

“The Pakistani nation pays tributes to the courage of Kashmiris living in an environment of oppression and barbarity in occupied territory,” he said, adding: “Pakistanis are standing with them like a solid rock.”