Two quacks arrested in Jhang

JHANG: District Health Authority CEO Dr Rai Samiullah on Sunday raided a private hospital of a rural area and caught two quakes who were giving medical treatment to patients without having any degree or qualification. The Health CEO, the DHO, the DDHO and other health staffers conducted a raid at a private hospital at Chamranwali on Faisalabad Road and caught two quacks. The accused were conducting operation in an operation theatre. Both quakes were handed over to the police and the patient was shifted to DHQ Hospital for proper medical treatment. Talking to reporters, Dr Samiullah said that operation against quackery was successfully in progress. The CEO said that the attendance of doctors and paramedics posted at the RHCs and the BHUs was properly being checked especially at night duty hours.