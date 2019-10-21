Protest against police for not arresting killers

GUJRANWALA: Relatives of a youth, who was murdered over a minor issue some days ago, on Sunday staged a demonstration against Qila Didar Singh police for not arresting the killers.

The protesters alleged that accused Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Asghar and Hashar allegedly tortured to death Zeeshan over a minor. They demanded the CPO arrest the alleged murderers immediately.

ANTI-DENGUE ARRANGEMENTS: Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Anjum Riaz Sethi has directed the heads of all provincial government departments to take measures to avoid spread of dengue virus in the district.

Addressing a District Response Committee meeting at DC Office on Sunday, he asked the Health Department to start an awareness campaign to educate the citizens about anti-dengue preventive measures.

The health officials informed the meeting that they had started an anti-dengue awareness drive in the city areas and three teams in every union council had been made to launch door-to-door checking of dengue larvae.

It was also informed in the meeting that as a result of indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities, dengue larvae had been reported from 1,023 sites while all the data was being uploaded on dash board daily basis. Assistant commissioners of all the tehsils, the Health CEO, the Education CEO, the GWMC CEO and other officers were also present in the meeting.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A youth died in a road accident on the GT Road on Sunday. Ali of Rahwali was on his way by a motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with him. As a result, Ali received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

WOMAN GUNNED DOWN: A woman was gunned down by unknown accused in her house at Gakhar Mandi on Sunday.

Some unidentified accused entered the house of Abida Parveen and shot her dead. Gakhar police have started investigation.