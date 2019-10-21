close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Youth crushed to death

National

LAHORE: A youth was crushed to death by a van in Shera Kot area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Romail. The police arrested the accused van driver. Later, the family members and relatives of the deceased youth staged a demonstration against the police in front of Shera Kot police station and blocked the Bund Road. The protesters chanted slogans against the police for not accommodating the complainant. They also blamed the police for killing the youth.

