Mon Oct 21, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Two brothers shot dead in Malakand

Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

BATKHELA: Two brothers were allegedly shot dead by gunmen over a property dispute here on Sunday, official sources said.

Riaz Ali told the police that the accused, Yaseen, Hussain and Saeed exchanged harsh words with his brothers, Noor Khan and Naseeb Khan and opened fire on them. Noor Khan was killed on the spot while Naseeb Khan sustained serious injuries.

He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela wherefrom he was referred to a hospital in Peshawar but he expired on way to the hospital.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police launched investigation after registering the case against the accused. The motive behind the dual murder was stated to be an old enmity and the accused and victims were cousins.

