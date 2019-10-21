FA Cup tie abandoned with players ‘frightened’

LONDON: An FA Cup qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday after allegations that players were racially abused.

Haringey players walked off the field with about 25 minutes to go, shortly after Yeovil had scored a penalty.

The incident during the match in the fourth qualifying round came just five days after England players endured racist abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Haringey manager Tom Loizou said defender Coby Rowe suffered racial abuse while Cameroonian goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was also spat at.

“Early into the second half, we got a corner and a couple of the players said to me there was monkey chants,” Loizou told Sky News.