Allowance discrimination

The government of Punjab has recently approved technical allowance, at the rate of 1.5 times of basic pay, for engineers recognized by PEC, working in government departments and later executive allowance on same rates for bureaucrats in Punjab. Doctors, nurses and paramedics of the health department are already drawing similar hefty allowances from the national exchequer. In my humble opinion, this is sheer injustice with the rest of the government officers.

Productivity of every professional working in a team is inter-dependent on other professionals, as targets can only be achieved with better coordination and team work. Sadly, it seems that our higher authorities believe that only bureaucrats, engineers and doctors can steer Pakistan towards progress and prosperity, and business graduates, computer professionals, town planners, architects etc are incapable to contribute in this regard. I would like to request PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar to please look into the matter and approve similar allowance for other professionals of the government as well since these professionals are also working diligently to make both ends meet.

Dawood Khalid

Islamabad