PSP to soon emerge as strong national party, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that quite soon, the PSP would emerge as a strong national party.

He claimed that people were accepting the fact that only the PSP was a good option to address their problems.

Kamal expressed these views while addressing a meeting held by the senior citizens committee of the party here at the Pakistan Secretariat, accord to a statement issued by the party.

The office-bearers of the PSP Karachi's 12 towns attended the event. PSP President Anis Kaim Khani, members of the National Council and other office-bearers were also present on this occasion.

Senior citizens whether they hold any party designation or not, they are the most precious diamond of the PSP crown, Kamal said, adding that there is a great contribution of the senior citizens in the party. He described them "like my elder brothers and backbone of PSP".

The overwhelming participation of senior citizens was testimony to the fact that the party stood with the truth, and the party's vision and ideology were based on truthfulness, he said.

He further claimed that the PSP was conducting a struggle for this city, province and the country. "We are making efforts for the wellbeing of our future generations."

Senior citizens were the most experienced class of the society, they had seen and experienced all ups and downs of time, and they could advise and direct the nation towards a better future, he added.

“Three and a half years back, I along with Anis Kaim Khani raised voice against the pharaoh of the time for the sack of this fast deteriorating city, and for the protection of future generations.”

This was the time when the minimum punishment for having a difference of opinion was death, Kamal remarked.

People used to ask questions from us as to how you would be able to come out of home, but today we are everywhere by the grace of Allah Almighty, he said, adding that shops of the pharaoh and his loyal accomplices had been shut down once and for all.

Kamal further claimed that the PSP and its ideology were the sole way forward for the progress, prosperity and prevalence of Pakistan.

The PSP supremo urged the senior citizens to spread the party ideology to every common man.