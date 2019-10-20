PSP chief flays PCB’s decision to remove Sarfaraz as captain

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday strongly objected to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision of sacking Sarfaraz Ahmad from the capacity of all formats.

As long as we take decisions on the basis of personal likes and dislikes, instead of performance and merit, no progress can take place in any profession/department of the country, including the cricket, he said. Sarfaraz Ahmad had earned respect for Pakistan in the world with his outstanding batting and captaincy in recent years.

He was given charge to lead Pakistan’s side when the team comprised mostly inexperienced players. In a press statement, Kamal said Ahmad’s track record in the T20 format was outstanding.

In his captaincy, the country won 80 percent of matches, with 11 series wins against the opposition sides, and that showed he was the most successful T20 captain in the world, said the PSP chief. Pakistan was not even qualifying for the one day World Cup; however, under the leadership of Ahmad, our team qualified for the event.