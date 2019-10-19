tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Paddy farmers of coastal areas of Sindh have been protesting for the proper rates of their rice crops for last many days in district Badin. Coastal belt is facing another crisis of improper rates of their rice crop by mill owners. They are also facing water shortage. They have also not been paid for their sugarcane by sugar mills of the area.
