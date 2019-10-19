Man arrested in Sept. 11-style attack: France

PARIS: A young man flagged for Islamic radicalism is in French custody on preliminary terrorism charges after threatening a Sept. 11-style plane hijacking and attack, authorities said Friday. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the man’s arrest late last month marked the 60th time that French authorities have thwarted a potential attack since 2013. “An individual who was inspired by the Sept. 11, 2001 attack and planes that destroyed the towers of the World Trade Center was detained by our services,” Castaner said on France-2 television Thursday night. Castaner said the person was “in the process of planning” an attack and seeking to procure weapons.