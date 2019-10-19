close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
October 19, 2019

Man arrested in Sept. 11-style attack: France

World

N
Newsdesk
October 19, 2019

PARIS: A young man flagged for Islamic radicalism is in French custody on preliminary terrorism charges after threatening a Sept. 11-style plane hijacking and attack, authorities said Friday. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the man’s arrest late last month marked the 60th time that French authorities have thwarted a potential attack since 2013. “An individual who was inspired by the Sept. 11, 2001 attack and planes that destroyed the towers of the World Trade Center was detained by our services,” Castaner said on France-2 television Thursday night. Castaner said the person was “in the process of planning” an attack and seeking to procure weapons.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World