Sat Oct 19, 2019
October 19, 2019

CBC to beautify its areas

Karachi

October 19, 2019

KARACHI: Cantonment board Clifton has started work to beautify the CBC areas, to paint the walls along the main roads of the CBC.

In the first phase, the CBC worked on the walls of Korangi road and the walls around Khayban-e-Ittehad. CBC plans to start work on the roads in the inner CBC areas as well as link roads of DHA.

The CBC intends to install statues and paint landscapes on different locations of CBC to present the culture of the Pakistan .CBC Executive officer Rana Kashif Shahzad told the CBC working for the beautification of the roads and development of green belts in the area, launched the landscaping work and paint on the walls of main roads. He stressed the importance of keeping the roads green and clean.

He further added that the CBC had started to improve conditions of the inner roads too. He also said the greenbelts and parks would be improved in the coming days for the provision of recreational facilities to the residents of the CBC.****

