PTI leader calls PPP’s defeat in Larkana by-poll people’s verdict against corruption

Terming the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) defeat in its stronghold of Larkana city in Thursday’s by-polls a verdict against corruption and looting, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday said the winds of change had started blowing in Sindh province and the PPP would be wiped out in the province in the upcoming local government polls.

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, said the victory of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Moazzam Abbasi in PS-11 by-polls was not just a victory against the PPP as the GDA candidate was contesting against the entire Sindh government and its machinery.

Naqvi met Abbasi at his residence and congratulated him on retaining his seat in the by-polls. The GDA candidate was backed by the PTI, Larkana Awami Ittehad and the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl in the by-election.