NAB widens scope of inquiry against Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has extended scope of ongoing investigations against ex-federal minister for housing and works and senior leader of JUI-F Akram Khan Durrani in illegal recruitment and appointments in Ministry of Housing and Works and on Thursday arrested Mukhtar Badshah Khattak.

As per details, accused Mukhtar Badshah Khattak, who was a member of Departmental Selection Committee and Chief Admin Officer Pak PWD, Islamabad have played a key role in illegally recruitment of employees, with mala fide intentions in Pak PWD.

The other accused Muhammad Atif Malik allegedly gave illegal benefit to applicants and helped in issuance of fake documents to them for getting jobs in PAK PWD in violations of rules.

The accused will be presented before the respected Accountability Court, Islamabad for grant of remand into NAB custody as per law.

It is to be mentioned that besides holding inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani allegedly for illegal appointments in Ministry of Housing and Works, the NAB was also conducting inquiry against him pertaining to cases of alleged corruption in the federal housing projects, alleged misuse of power in appointments and assets beyond known source of income.