OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Fazl-Shahbaz meeting to finalise Azadi March strategy today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

LAHORE: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will visit Lahore today (Friday) to discuss with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif the final preparations of both parties’ participation in the forthcoming Azadi March.

Both the leaders will finalise the strategy under which the PML-N and the JUI-F will work together to make the Azadi March a success in the light of instructions given by party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif to Shahbaz and Fazlur Rehman in a letter before his arrest in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case last week. After the meeting, Fazl and Shahbaz will also address a press conference at the PML-N Secretariat, sources said.

