ITF Pak Jr World Ranking Tennis C’ship: Huzaifa, Shoaib set up title clash

ISLAMABAD: It is all-Pakistan affair in the boys’ singles final of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championship (second leg) as second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) and 6th seed Shoaib Khan defeated their opponents in the semis at Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad Thursday.

In girl single’s final defending champion Aysegul Mert (Tur) will face Soo Ha Jang (Kor) after both were seen beating their respective opponents in straight sets.

Unseeded Soo Ha Jang (Kor) upset 3rd seed Arina Valitova (RUS) in a well contested, well fought two sets match 7-5, 6-4. In other semi-final Aysegul Mert (Tur) was seen in excellent touch as she eliminated her opponents Ji Woo Choi (Kor) in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. Top seed Aysegul Mert (Tur) and Soo Ha Jang (Kor) will play the final Friday

In boys singles semis Shoaib Khan struggled hard to win his match against unseeded Gunuk Kang (Kor) in three sets. Gunuk Kang won the first set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Shoaib. In the second set both players showed high class tennis as they struck number of winners down the line and cross court. Gunuk got set and match point. Shoaib not only saved the match point but broke his opponent’s next game to level the score at 5-5. He went on to win the second set at 7-5 by breaking last game of Gunuk Kang. In the final set Shoaib Khan was in complete command and did not allow his opponent to settle down, winning it by 6-1.

Shoaib will face Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) who registered straight set win 6-1, 6-1 against Min-Joon KIM (Kor).

The President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan watched the semis and also interacted with the foreign players, and their parents/coaches. The foreign players and their parents as usual showed great satisfaction with the conduct of the event and appreciated tennis environment in Islamabad.

Result: Boys singles semis: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Min-Joon KIM (Kor) 6-1, 6-1; Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Gunuk Kang (Kor) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Girls singles semis: Aysegul Mert (Tur) bt Ji Woo Choi (Kor) 6-4, 6-1;

Soo Ha Jang (Kor) bt Arina Valitova (RUS) 7-5, 6-4

Boys doubles semis: Gunuk Kang (Kor)/Min-Joon KIM (Kor) bt Shoaib Khan (Pak)/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) 2-6, 7-6(2) 10-7; M Nauman Aftab (Pak)/Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Luca Emanuel Knese (Ger)/Daniel Webb (GBR) 7-6(2), 6-3.