Iranian consul general visits KU

A three-member delegation of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi during a visit to Karachi University (KU) on Wednesday discussed a proposal for student exchange and scholarship programmes with KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

Iranian Consul General Ahmad Mohammadi and Iranian Cultural Centre Director Bahram Kian along with another member met Iraqi at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat and proposed that the KU and Iranian universities should establish ties by holding joint conferences and workshops.

Mohammadi shared that as mayors of Karachi and Mashhad had declared both cities as sister cities, it would be ideal to establish academic relationships between the two cities and could be spread to other Iranian cities in the future.

“The students of KU and Iranian universities can be benefited if joint conferences are held to share the history, culture and promote brotherhood among both countries.” He said that such programmes would help in promoting mutual understanding among academia and scholars.