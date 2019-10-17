close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Iranian consul general visits KU

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

A three-member delegation of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi during a visit to Karachi University (KU) on Wednesday discussed a proposal for student exchange and scholarship programmes with KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

Iranian Consul General Ahmad Mohammadi and Iranian Cultural Centre Director Bahram Kian along with another member met Iraqi at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat and proposed that the KU and Iranian universities should establish ties by holding joint conferences and workshops.

Mohammadi shared that as mayors of Karachi and Mashhad had declared both cities as sister cities, it would be ideal to establish academic relationships between the two cities and could be spread to other Iranian cities in the future.

“The students of KU and Iranian universities can be benefited if joint conferences are held to share the history, culture and promote brotherhood among both countries.” He said that such programmes would help in promoting mutual understanding among academia and scholars.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi