Wed Oct 16, 2019
AFP
October 16, 2019

Gunn quits int’l cricket

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2019

LONDON: Jenny Gunn, England’s veteran allrounder, has announced her retirement from international cricket after a 15-year career.

Gunn made her debut as an 18-year-old in 2004, and went on to make 259 appearances across formats, winning three World Cups and five Ashes series. Only Charlotte Edwards (309) has represented England Women more often. Her maiden England appearance came in the world’s first T20 Int’l - against New Zealand at Hove in August 2004, a year before men followed suit - while her final outing came against West Indies at Chelmsford in June. —Agencies

