close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

LHC CJ visits Bahawalpur bench

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan visited Bahawalpur bench on Monday.The CJ was accorded rousing welcome on his arrival and a smart contingent of police presented him guard of honour.

The CJ planted a sapling in the LHC Bahawalpur bench lawn. The CH also heard cases. Later addressing the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur bench, he said the higher judiciary is doing its best to provide justice to everyone.

He said special benches had been constituted for overseas Pakistanis along with overseas complaint cells which will hear the complaints of overseas Pakistanis. He also inaugurated the newly-built security personnel building block in LHC Bahawalpur bench. The CJ also visited former federal minister Engineer Baleegh-ur-Rehman residence and offered Fateh for his late mother.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan