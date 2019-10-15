LHC CJ visits Bahawalpur bench

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan visited Bahawalpur bench on Monday.The CJ was accorded rousing welcome on his arrival and a smart contingent of police presented him guard of honour.

The CJ planted a sapling in the LHC Bahawalpur bench lawn. The CH also heard cases. Later addressing the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur bench, he said the higher judiciary is doing its best to provide justice to everyone.

He said special benches had been constituted for overseas Pakistanis along with overseas complaint cells which will hear the complaints of overseas Pakistanis. He also inaugurated the newly-built security personnel building block in LHC Bahawalpur bench. The CJ also visited former federal minister Engineer Baleegh-ur-Rehman residence and offered Fateh for his late mother.