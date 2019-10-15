Rangers apprehend 15 suspects

The Sindh Rangers on Monday arrested 15 suspects, including alleged dacoits, during targeted operations in the city.

A spokesperson for the Rangers said soldiers of the paramilitary force conducted raids in Korangi, Kharadar, Mehmoodabad, Mithadar, Baghdadi and Awami Colony where they apprehended 12 suspects identified as Maqbool, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, MuhammadSajjad, Sher Ali, Sher Jahan, Muhammad Asif, alias Afaq Kala, Yahya Khan and others.

They were allegedly involved in dacoities and street crime cases. The paramilitary force also conducted raids in the Kalakot and Ferozeabad areas where they arrested three suspects, Shahid Hussain, Anees and Qamar Saeed. They were allegedly operating drug dens in their respective areas.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered stolen items from the suspects and seized arms and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

A day earlier, Sindh Rangers Director General Omar Ahmed Bukhari visited different areas of Karachi and directed the paramilitary force to remain vigilant and speed up their operations against criminal elements in the city, especially the street criminals.

The Rangers DG was briefed about measures taken to ensure law and order in the city. He also held talks with citizens regarding the law and order situation and assured them of full cooperation from the Rangers.

He also directed the Rangers to carry out snap checking in different areas of the metropolis. The wing and sector commanders of the paramilitary force have been tasked with monitoring the snap checking.