Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

PFA seals four murabba & pickle units

National

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday carried out a special drive to check pickles and Murabba production units in Punjab and sealed four units besides blocking the production of two units.

The teams of the PFA also served 107 warning notices to production units for bringing about improvement over failure to meet the food laws.

