‘Teachers have major role in peacebuilding, social cohesion’

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Friday underlined the role teachers can play as agents of change in promoting peacebuilding and social cohesion in the society.

The conference titled ‘Role of Teachers in Peacebuilding’ was organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan. Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, MPA Humaira Bashir and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Razia spoke on the occasion. A large number of intellectuals, scholars, academicians, civil society members and students participated in the seminar.

In their speeches, the speakers said the role of teachers is important for implementation of laws to achieve lasting peace and protection of human rights in society. They said education in general has been envisaged to play a crucial role in the reconstruction of the country, economically, socially and even emotionally. The speakers stressed the need for immediate steps to rein in growing tendency of extreme behaviours among the vulnerable younger generation in the country as well as help the faculty to take steps required to manage deviant behaviours.