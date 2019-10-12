close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
October 12, 2019

‘Teachers have major role in peacebuilding, social cohesion’

National

P
PR
October 12, 2019

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Friday underlined the role teachers can play as agents of change in promoting peacebuilding and social cohesion in the society.

The conference titled ‘Role of Teachers in Peacebuilding’ was organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan. Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, MPA Humaira Bashir and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Razia spoke on the occasion. A large number of intellectuals, scholars, academicians, civil society members and students participated in the seminar.

In their speeches, the speakers said the role of teachers is important for implementation of laws to achieve lasting peace and protection of human rights in society. They said education in general has been envisaged to play a crucial role in the reconstruction of the country, economically, socially and even emotionally. The speakers stressed the need for immediate steps to rein in growing tendency of extreme behaviours among the vulnerable younger generation in the country as well as help the faculty to take steps required to manage deviant behaviours.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan