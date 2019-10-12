Islamabad in basketball semi-finals

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Lahore moved into the semi-final round of the ongoing Divisional National Basketball Championship Grade A being organised by the Pakistan Basketball Federation in Sargodha, says a press release.

Islamabad defeated Hazara 69-64 to record their second consecutive win in the championship. Yasser Abbas proved to be the top player for Islamabad by scoring 22 points.

Farhan Qayyum made 14 while Rizwan Khurshid earned 13 points to help Islamabad qualify for the championship semi-final round. For Hazara, Waqas Ali scored 24 points with Rafiq Garner adding 16 and Atif Khan 11.

In other matches of the day, Lahore thrashed Multan 80-62 to reach the semi-final round while Faisalabad defeated Gujranwala 78-58 and Peshawar edged Sargodha 81-75.