Child Marriage Restraint Bill tabled

LAHORE:A joint Child Marriage Restraint Bill demanding compulsory CNIC at the time of solemnisation and registration of marriage was tabled by three parliamentarians Friday in the Punjab Assembly. “Not doing so will be a non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.”

This was announced by Uzma Kardar, Member Punjab Assembly, who is also chairperson for standing committee on gender mainstreaming which is the second on the priority list of the government at ‘Punjab Policy Dialogue on Ending Child Marriages in Pakistan’ held by Shirkat Gah Women’s Resource Centre at a hotel here.

October 11 is observed as International Day of the Girl Child. The other two parliamentarians to table the bill with Kardar were Raheela Khadim Hussain and Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema.

Pakistan has the sixth highest number of absolute child brides in the world (1.9 million). With the legal age of marriage for girls being 16 except in Sindh (where it is 18), child marriages remain alarmingly high as one-fifth of girls are married before 18 and at least three percent before they are 15.

It is estimated that by ending Child and Early Age Marriage (CEAM) the country could potentially save 77 million dollars by 2030, lead to a 6.23 billion dollar rise in earnings and productivity and reduce multi-dimensional poverty level — a top government priority.

Fareeda Shaheed, Executive Director Shirkat Gah said, “79 percent people acted to stay CEAM and one-third of the girls acted to delay their own marriage.” To meet Pakistan’s commitments on SDG Target 5.3, Shirkat Gah gave policy recommendations to eliminate child marriage in Punjab.

These recommendations included legislation requiring CNICs of the bride and groom, appropriate penalties for deviation from the law for any family members, registrars or third parties involved, allocation of adequate budget for effective implementation, including for robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure legislative compliance; improve the implementation of laws by trainings on family laws for all Nikah Khwan/registrars, police officers on their roles, conduct mass CNIC and birth registration drives; ensure implementation of the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014; initiate information sharing and awareness campaigns and ensure that the mandate of the Punjab Youth Policy 2012 is upheld. Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson, National Commission on the Status of Women and key stakeholders spoke on the occasion.