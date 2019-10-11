close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
October 11, 2019

Islamabad beat Multan in divisional basketball

October 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad edged out Multan while Lahore beat Hazara in the first leg of pool round of Divisional National Basketball Championship Grade A being organised by Pakistan Basketball Federation in Sargodha, says a press release.

Islamabad performed brilliantly in first match against strong Multan and won the match in the last quarter scoring with 66-59 points.

Some outstanding moves made it possible for Islamabad to make comeback during the 4th quarter after covering a lead of 13 points. Farhan Qayyum played an exceptional game with a score of 21. Rizwan Khurshid and Muhammad Rameez also scored 16 and 12, respectively.

In other matches of the day, Lahore defeated Hazara 72-56, Faisalabad edged Peshawar 68-64 while Gujranwala beat Sargodha by 72-63.

According to Federal Basketball Association General Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, as many as eight top teams including Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Hazara in pool A and Faisalabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Sargodha in pool B are taking part in national championship.

