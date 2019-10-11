Islamabad beat Multan in divisional basketball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad edged out Multan while Lahore beat Hazara in the first leg of pool round of Divisional National Basketball Championship Grade A being organised by Pakistan Basketball Federation in Sargodha, says a press release.
Islamabad performed brilliantly in first match against strong Multan and won the match in the last quarter scoring with 66-59 points.
Some outstanding moves made it possible for Islamabad to make comeback during the 4th quarter after covering a lead of 13 points. Farhan Qayyum played an exceptional game with a score of 21. Rizwan Khurshid and Muhammad Rameez also scored 16 and 12, respectively.
In other matches of the day, Lahore defeated Hazara 72-56, Faisalabad edged Peshawar 68-64 while Gujranwala beat Sargodha by 72-63.
According to Federal Basketball Association General Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, as many as eight top teams including Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Hazara in pool A and Faisalabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Sargodha in pool B are taking part in national championship.
