National hockey trials today

ISLAMABAD: The one-day national bhockey trials to select Pakistan team for the Olympic Qualifying matches against Holland, will be held at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore Friday.

An 18-member team is expected to be announced Thursday for the October 26-27 back to back matches to be played in Amstelveen.“Besides team members, around eight officials will accompany the team for the two matches that are being played for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” one of the officials confirmed to The News. The training camp of around 26-probable is continuing for almost a month now. Chief selector Manzoor Junior along with other members of the committee is to watch players in action.