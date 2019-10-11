BankIslami Partners with PIA for In-Plane Branding

KARACHI: BankIslami Pakistan Limited, a leading Islamic bank with a network of 330 branches in 114 cities and the pioneer of One Touch Banking, signed the MoU with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at the PIA Headquarters in Karachi.

The signing ceremony consolidated the collaboration for the in-plane branding of PIA’s domestic and international aircrafts by BankIslami. As per the agreement, BankIslami shall provide the headrest and pillow covers for the in-plane branding of the national carrier.

President and CEO of BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, and Air Marshall Arshad Malik, CEO of Pakistan International Airlines, did the honors in the presence of top officials from both the organizations.

In this auspicious occasion, Syed Amir Ali, stated, “We are pleased to partner with PIA and hope that the association will prove to be mutually beneficial.”

Reflecting further on the MoU, Mr. Arshad Malik, remarked, “We are always looking forward to opportunities to improve our services and provide our customers with a delightful travelling experience. We are confident that the partnership will help the organizations to grow together.”

This promising affiliation is the initiation of a venture in which both organizations are bound to flourish.***