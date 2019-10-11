FIA submits Nimrita’s phone record to police

SUKKUR: The FIA’s National Cyber Coordination Centre, Islmabad has submitted the forensic examination report of the mobile phone and laptop of Nimrita Chandani and her friend Mehran Abro to the Larkana Police and Judicial Commission inquiring into her death.

Nimrita was a final year BDS student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University and was mysteriously found dead in her hostel room, leaving her family to suspect foul play.According to the phone data, Nimirita made 4,000 calls and messages in 45 days including a phone call to her brother Wishal and 30 to her mother.

According to the National Cyber Coordination Centre’s report, on the fateful day of her death, she repeatedly called her close friend Mehran Abro who did not respond to any of them. She also left several messages for Abro to which the former also did not respond.

Many of the messages to Mehran were of personal nature. In one of the messages Nimrita asked Abro why was he not responding to her calls and messages and even said that she would complain about this to his sister.

The FIA’s National Cyber Coordination Centre retrieved 334 GB data from Nimrita’s laptop, while 15 GB mobile data of the Mehran and 18 GB data of the Ali Shan Memon was also retrieved. One of Nimrita’s cell phones was I phone which was password protected and could not be decoded. The FIA handed over forensic report of Nimrita and Abro’s phones and laptops to the Investigation Officer and the Judicial Commission investigating Nimrita’s death.

Meanwhile, Mehran Abro and Ali Shan Memon who were arrested by the police following Nimrita’s death continue to languish in police custody without any charges.

Meanwhile, the histopathological examination report, compiled by the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, on September 26, was handed over to the Larkana police on Wednesday. The report indicated that Nimrita died of asyphyxiation while ruling out any unnatural cause or poisoning for her death as that would have been indicated in the histopathological report. “The histopathological report did not find any unusual changes in the heart, liver, spleen, kidney and lungs of the deceased to reflect any poisoning,” it concluded.

On the other hand, the judicial inquiry led by District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Iqbal Hussein Maitlo continued its proceedings on the seventh day. The SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash submitted Nimrita’s histopathological and FIA’s forensic report of deceased’s and Mehran Abro’s laptop and cell phones to the judicial inquiry commission.

SSP Bangash said he and DIG Larkana would record their statements with the inquiry panel. He said Mehran Abro and Ali Shan Memon would also be produced before the inquiry commission. The SSP said after the judicial inquiry wraps up its investigations, an FIR would be lodged in accordance with its directions.