close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 8, 2019

Mishal impactful visit to Karachi

National

 
October 8, 2019

KARACHI: Mishal Malik, wife of senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik visited Karachi to be the chief guest at an interactive session with Karachiites. Her first ever visit to Karachi was organised by Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, SVP FPCCI & Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Hon Consul General of Morocco, said a press release.

The well attended event “Karachi welcomes Mishal Malik” attended by a large number of Consul Generals, Commissioner Karachi, President FPCCI Daroo Khan, leaders of business community and people from different walks of life.

While addressing the gathering, Mishal Malik narrated that Kashmir is in turmoil, more than 8.5 million people of Kashmir valley are under siege since August 5 denying citizens of Kashmir from basic necessities and needs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan