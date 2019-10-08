Mishal impactful visit to Karachi

KARACHI: Mishal Malik, wife of senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik visited Karachi to be the chief guest at an interactive session with Karachiites. Her first ever visit to Karachi was organised by Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, SVP FPCCI & Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Hon Consul General of Morocco, said a press release.

The well attended event “Karachi welcomes Mishal Malik” attended by a large number of Consul Generals, Commissioner Karachi, President FPCCI Daroo Khan, leaders of business community and people from different walks of life.

While addressing the gathering, Mishal Malik narrated that Kashmir is in turmoil, more than 8.5 million people of Kashmir valley are under siege since August 5 denying citizens of Kashmir from basic necessities and needs.