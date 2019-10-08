close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LHC admits petition on FIRs against JuD leaders

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Monday admitted for regular hearing a petition seeking cancelation of 23 FIRs registered against Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and other leaders on charges of using different properties for terror financing.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Justice Asjad Javed Goral took up the petition and sought para-wise comments from the respondents including federal and provincial governments and the Counterterrorism Department. The hearing was adjourned till October 28.

Malik Zafar Iqbal, of JuD, challenged the cases against 65 leaders and members of the organisation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan