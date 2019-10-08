LHC admits petition on FIRs against JuD leaders

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Monday admitted for regular hearing a petition seeking cancelation of 23 FIRs registered against Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and other leaders on charges of using different properties for terror financing.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Justice Asjad Javed Goral took up the petition and sought para-wise comments from the respondents including federal and provincial governments and the Counterterrorism Department. The hearing was adjourned till October 28.

Malik Zafar Iqbal, of JuD, challenged the cases against 65 leaders and members of the organisation.