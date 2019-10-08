Arshad wants quality training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has said that he can record even 90-metre throw if he is given long and quality camp.

“Yes I can manage 90-metre throw if I am given quality and long camp,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an interview from Doha.

Arshad on Saturday created ripples when he set a new national record with an 81.52m throw at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, surpassing his previous best throw of 80.75m which had fetched for him a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The feat in Doha although was not enough for Arshad to qualify for the finals. But his performance created a hope that the Mian Channu-born athlete has the potential to become world beater if quality work is done on him.

Arshad just made two attempts in Doha due to injury.

“One week before competition I had developed a groin stress. When I made first attempt in Doha the stress further troubled me. I attempted second throw but could not attempt the third one,” Arshad said.

The global event at Khalifa International Stadium was an opportunity for Arshad to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

But the result in fact has motivated him further and he intends to make a cut for Tokyo 2020.

“Insha Allah I will try my level best to qualify for Olympics. I am very excited to do this. National Games and South Asian Games are ahead and I will try my level best to raise my performance,” Arshad said. He said that he could improve if he gets a long camp. “Improvement can be made if I get a camp for a long period. Then I can do better,” Arshad said. He was happy that he left behind an Indian athlete in the tough event.

“Neeraj, India’s top seed, was not playing. I have heard that he has undergone an elbow surgery. The other Indian I beat,” Arshad said. Arshad made it clear that he can play for minimum ten more years.

“I am just 22-year-old and can play well for around ten years. If you see normally I can play for 15 years if remains fit. If an athlete keeps himself fit and trains constantly then he can play until 40 years,” Arshad said.

However, he was quick to add that if he plays for four to six months in a year and remains idle for six months at home then he can only play for ten years,” he said.

Arshad said that he needs gym equipment and javelin at home so that he could continue training on his own when he is on leave or there is no camp.

“I have no set-up at home and that is why it denies me a chance to continue training at home when I am out of camp. I need a javelin and equipment for gym,” the 2016 South Asian Games and 2016 Asian Junior Championships bronze medallist said.

Arshad revealed that at his village at Mian Channu he trains at the ground of a government school.

“The ground there is very big and normally I train there when there is any off-season,” Arshad conceded.

He lauded the efforts of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi for the development of athletics in the country.

“General sahib is doing everything for me what he can do. He normally tells me that I can do better as I have the potential and this thing encourages me,” said Arshad, who also snared bronze in the 4th Islamic Games in Baku in 2017.