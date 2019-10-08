US energy secretary denies resignation report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VILNIUS: US Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Monday dismissed a media report that he was planning to resign in November, saying he had no plans to leave the job.
"Answer is no. I'm here. I am serving," Perry told reporters in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, when asked about a Politico report that he would resign next month. "They´ve been writing the story that I was leaving the Department of Energy for at least nine months now. One of these days they´ll probably get it right. But it's not today, it's not tomorrow, it's not next month." Perry also confirmed that he encouraged President Donald Trump to talk to Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky about energy issues.
