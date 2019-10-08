Judoka Hussain takes on Bulgaria’s Dichev today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star judoka Shah Hussain will face Bulgaria’s Daniel Dichev in the -100 kilogramme first round of the Grand Slam being held in Brazil’s capital city Brasilia on Tuesday (today). The 28-year old Daniel stands at the 40th spot in world ranking and 38th in the Olympic ranking. Shah’s world ranking is 74 and Olympic ranking is 62. Daniel had downed Shah in the pre-quarter-final of the World Championships held in Tokyo in August this year. Tokyo-based Olympian will have to produce solid performance in the event to improve his Olympic ranking. Shah last month had done a glorious job by winning three fights in the World Championships in his hometown in Tokyo which also helped him to improve his rankings.

The 26-year old two-time Asian bronze medallist and 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has improved a lot during the last couple of years. Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice-president Masood Ahmed on Monday was confident about Shah’s chances of winning a few bouts.

“I am very much hopeful he will do his best,” Masood told this correspondent. The PJF at the eleventh hour managed ticket for Shah for Brazil trip. Shah last time had qualified for the 2016 Olympics on the basis of continental quota.