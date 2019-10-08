Two boys reunited with their parents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Islamabad Tarnol police on Monday recovered two boys who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said. Hakeem Zar Khan, a resident of Dhoke Abbasi, Tarnol lodged the report with Tarnol police station that his brother Ehsan-Ullah (15) and brother in law Zahid ages (16) had been missing. Tarnol police had registered First Information Report on October 2, 2019 under section 364-A PPC.
Islamabad: The Islamabad Tarnol police on Monday recovered two boys who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said. Hakeem Zar Khan, a resident of Dhoke Abbasi, Tarnol lodged the report with Tarnol police station that his brother Ehsan-Ullah (15) and brother in law Zahid ages (16) had been missing. Tarnol police had registered First Information Report on October 2, 2019 under section 364-A PPC.