Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

Two boys reunited with their parents

National

 
Islamabad: The Islamabad Tarnol police on Monday recovered two boys who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said. Hakeem Zar Khan, a resident of Dhoke Abbasi, Tarnol lodged the report with Tarnol police station that his brother Ehsan-Ullah (15) and brother in law Zahid ages (16) had been missing. Tarnol police had registered First Information Report on October 2, 2019 under section 364-A PPC.

