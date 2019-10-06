close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Illegal stations, heavy renewal fees: Over 200 FM radio stations on verge of closure

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Heavy fees for renewal of licences threatens the future of over 200 FM radio stations working in the private sector. This was said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA). It said illegal radio stations were the main hurdle to the progress of broadcasting industry and demanded that the government take immediate measures to compensate the financial crunch faced by the private sector radio stations.

Spokesperson for the association Najeeb Ahmad said FM radio stations were facing severe problems due to financial laxity. He said almost 70 illegal FM radio stations were working in the country due to which the legal radio stations were facing an unhealthy business competition on the market.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story