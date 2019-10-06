Bus terminal officials booked for corruption

LAHORE :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, took strict action against the corrupt officials of Faisalabad City Bus Terminal and registered an FIR against them.

The FIA was registered against Faisalabad City Terminal Assistant Administrator

Habibullah, Inspector Muhammad Shafiq, Superintendent Amanullah and 12 other officers, officials and the people associated with transport business on the allegations of corruption and negligence in duty. Seven accused have been arrested.

There were complaints by the public that the administration of the terminal was influenced by the transport owners.

It was complained that the officers after getting bribe had given a free hand to transport owners to do overcharging.

The administrators of the terminals were also accused of getting millions of rupees from the owners of the established on the premises of the terminal.

During investigation, it was also revealed the administration was doing corruption in the name of daily-wage employees but no such worker was hired there.

The arrested accused are: Muhammad Shafique, Muhammed Gulfam, Rahman Ali, Muhammad Yasir, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Iqbal and Qaisar Sajjad.

They were arrested at the terminal.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Muhammed Gohar Nafees has directed all the regional directors to check the public facilities to protect the rights of the common man.