Teachers Day passes unnoticed

LAHORE :World Teachers Day was celebrated in Pakistan like the rest of the world on Saturday.

While no central ceremony was organised in the provincial metropolis on World Teachers Day (WTD), officials including ministers issued messages to pay tributes to teachers.

Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas in a message said “I want to wish all our honourable teachers a very happy “Teachers Day”. All my support will always be with all of you. The innovations we are bringing in the next 12 months will only make your lives & jobs easier InshAllah. Teachers are the most essential part of our society.”

World Teachers Day 2019 was celebrated across the world under the theme “Young Teachers: The future of the Profession”. The day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

According to UNESCO with the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education, and the dedicated target (SDG 4.c) recognizing teachers as key to the achievement of the Education 2030 agenda, the World Teachers Day has become the occasion to mark progress and reflect on ways to counter the remaining challenges for the promotion of the teaching profession.

APP adds: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan, in his message on World Teachers’ Day, has said that teachers play a vital role in establishing civilised societies.